Message from Laith G. Pharaon Chairman Attock Group of Companies

TEXT: I wish to extend my heartiest congratulations to the management and staff of Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) on completing 100 years of operations.

ARL is the pioneer of crude oil refining in the country with its operations dating back to 1922. Since then the refinery units and allied hardware have been added and upgraded to remain competitive with respect to efficiency, products volume and quality. ARL was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in November, 1978 to take over the business of The Attock Oil Company Limited (AOC) relating to refining of crude oil and supplying of refined petroleum products. ARL continues to operate at optimumcapacity through induction of advanced technologies, improvement in skill index of its human resource and pursuing excellence in standards of health, safety and environment.

The Company's strategic plans include the enhancement of its refining capacity and production of value added and more environment friendly petroleum products to maintain and expand its market in an efficient, effective and economical manner, protecting the environment and promoting sustainable community development.

My father late Dr. Ghaith R. Pharaon and our family have always considered Pakistan as our second home and its prosperity and development are very close to our hearts. With immense opportunities around us, I look forward to further initiatives being taken by the Attock Group with same energy and vigor which are its hallmarks.

In the end I once again offer my appreciation and gratitude for ARL's Board of Directors and employees fortheir tireless efforts and commitment for the progress of the Company.

