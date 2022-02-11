ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Sri Lankan shares jump 2% as industrial, financial stocks boost

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

Sri Lankan shares rose more than 2% on Friday and logged their best day in over a month, helped by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index ended 2.07% higher at 12,459.80 points, its biggest intraday percentage gain since Jan 5. However, it clocked its third straight weekly fall with a loss of 2.37%.

Conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Expolanka Holdings were the top boosts to the index, adding 8.8% and 5.3%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 87.2 million rupees ($431,683.17), while domestic investors were net buyers, picking up shares worth 2.94 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

Sri Lankan shares rise as industrial stocks boost

The equity market turnover was 2.99 billion rupees.

The trading volume fell to 95.2 million shares from 130.6 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka's central bank on Friday said the country's trade deficit in December 2021 had widened to $1.09 billion from $562 million a year ago, while import and exports rose 46.8% and 19.9% year-over-year, respectively.

The island nation has reported 624,545 coronavirus cases and 15,723 deaths as of Thursday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 64.34% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

