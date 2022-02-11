ILMA University hosts 17th Convocation

KARACHI: ILMA University has hosted its 17th Convocation at its main campus. The illuminated ambience of the spectacular event sparkled as the 500 plus candidates were conferred upon with the distinguished degrees from the multidimensional faculties including Management Sciences, Computer Sciences, Science & Technology and Media & Design which was gathered under the decorated roof for the grand Convocation ceremony.

More than 25 medals were awarded to outstanding students for their meritorious performance supported by Industry partners. Upon graduation for the Class of 2022, graduates tossed their hats into the air as a form of celebration.

The convocation was presided by Chancellor Noman Abid Lakhani (TI) and graced by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood, Registrar Syed Kashif Rafi, Deans, Directors, Head of Teaching Departments, Distinguished Faculty members, Guests of Honour including Senator Abdul Haeeb Khan of Brookes Pharma (Pvt.) Limited, Farrukh Chawla of Alkaram Towel Industries (Pvt.) Limited, Kashif Quseem of Crown Group, Afeef Rashid of Afeef Zara Group, Pervez Haroon Madraswala of Clipsal, Khurrum Zafar of Outdoor One Advertising, Farhan Chishti of Liaquat College of Medical & Dentistry.

Convocation is more than just a formal ceremony for the conferral of degrees which is the recognition of a longstanding tradition whereby the University applauds the achievements of its graduates.

