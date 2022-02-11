coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ILMA University hosts 17th Convocation

Recorder Report 11 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: ILMA University has hosted its 17th Convocation at its main campus. The illuminated ambience of the spectacular event sparkled as the 500 plus candidates were conferred upon with the distinguished degrees from the multidimensional faculties including Management Sciences, Computer Sciences, Science & Technology and Media & Design which was gathered under the decorated roof for the grand Convocation ceremony.

More than 25 medals were awarded to outstanding students for their meritorious performance supported by Industry partners. Upon graduation for the Class of 2022, graduates tossed their hats into the air as a form of celebration.

The convocation was presided by Chancellor Noman Abid Lakhani (TI) and graced by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood, Registrar Syed Kashif Rafi, Deans, Directors, Head of Teaching Departments, Distinguished Faculty members, Guests of Honour including Senator Abdul Haeeb Khan of Brookes Pharma (Pvt.) Limited, Farrukh Chawla of Alkaram Towel Industries (Pvt.) Limited, Kashif Quseem of Crown Group, Afeef Rashid of Afeef Zara Group, Pervez Haroon Madraswala of Clipsal, Khurrum Zafar of Outdoor One Advertising, Farhan Chishti of Liaquat College of Medical & Dentistry.

Convocation is more than just a formal ceremony for the conferral of degrees which is the recognition of a longstanding tradition whereby the University applauds the achievements of its graduates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ilma University graduation ceremony ILMA University hosts 17th Convocation ILMA grand Convocation ceremony

Comments

Comments are closed.

ILMA University hosts 17th Convocation

Ministries asked to raise efficiency

Rs273bn KCR project sent to ECNEC

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

MSCI unveils Pakistan constituents for its indices

CCoE approves revised CDMP

1.2m new jobs expected: Over 70,000 housing projects worth Rs1.4trn approved: PM

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Transactions related to Discos: Govt to hire financial advisor; WB’s assistance to be sought

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

K-IV liabilities: Tarin warns Sindh of federal adjuster’s intervention

Read more stories