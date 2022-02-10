coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

From July ’21 to Jan ’22: Multan Customs Collectorate seizes Rs2bn smuggled goods

Recorder Report 10 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Collectorate of Customs, Enforcement Multan has seized around Rs. 2.01 billion smuggled goods from July 2021 to January 2022.

According to the details, the Collectorate has intensified its counter-smuggling drive with the assistance of law-enforcement agencies, ie, police, Rangers, Border Military Police (BMP), and intelligence agencies.

During July 2021 to January 2022, the Collectorate has seized smuggled goods including fabric, cigarettes, betel nut, non-customs paid vehicles, high-speed diesel (HSD), tyres, and narcotics.

The value of the seized goods is approximate, Rs. 2.01 billion which is 56% higher than last year

In addition, the Collectorate in pursuance of information shared by an intelligence agency has confiscated smuggled goods worth Rs.8 million including cloth, betel nuts, skimmed milk, stocked urea fertilizer from a privately owned warehouse near stadium road, Multan.

On the other hand, the Collectorate has made efforts to realize revenue by conducting auctions of the long-pending lots, generated Rs. 248.03 million from the sale-proceed of vehicles/miscellaneous goods.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

smuggled goods border military police Multan Customs

Comments

Comments are closed.

From July ’21 to Jan ’22: Multan Customs Collectorate seizes Rs2bn smuggled goods

W. Bengal students block roads against Karnataka hijab ban

BS-1 to 19 employees: 15pc disparity allowance announced

BoI asked to make strategy aimed at populating SEZs

ECC approves textile policy with certain amendments

Move to document non-filers: FBR to launch ‘Tax Asaan Portal’ next week

5G spectrum auction: Ministry notifies Advisory Committee

SC suspends PHC’s LG polls postponement verdict

Foreign embassies: ADs can remit visa, document attestation fees: SBP

FIs may appoint CRC as agent for recovery of NPAs

Climate hope as scientists in UK set fusion record

Read more stories