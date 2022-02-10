From July ’21 to Jan ’22: Multan Customs Collectorate seizes Rs2bn smuggled goods

KARACHI: Collectorate of Customs, Enforcement Multan has seized around Rs. 2.01 billion smuggled goods from July 2021 to January 2022.

According to the details, the Collectorate has intensified its counter-smuggling drive with the assistance of law-enforcement agencies, ie, police, Rangers, Border Military Police (BMP), and intelligence agencies.

During July 2021 to January 2022, the Collectorate has seized smuggled goods including fabric, cigarettes, betel nut, non-customs paid vehicles, high-speed diesel (HSD), tyres, and narcotics.

The value of the seized goods is approximate, Rs. 2.01 billion which is 56% higher than last year

In addition, the Collectorate in pursuance of information shared by an intelligence agency has confiscated smuggled goods worth Rs.8 million including cloth, betel nuts, skimmed milk, stocked urea fertilizer from a privately owned warehouse near stadium road, Multan.

On the other hand, the Collectorate has made efforts to realize revenue by conducting auctions of the long-pending lots, generated Rs. 248.03 million from the sale-proceed of vehicles/miscellaneous goods.

