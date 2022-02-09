ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
PML-Q not quitting govt, says Elahi

Recorder Report 09 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Tuesday that his party was not considering parting ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government at Centre.

Talking to the media along with the delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) at his Gulberg residence, he said that only the opposition could tell about the no-trust motion it planned to bring against the government in the National Assembly. “It could be gauged from the opposition leaders’ statements that right now they were making preparations for that,” he added.

To a question, Elahi said they had already conveyed problems and issues faced by the public to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. We also point out mistakes of the government, he said.

Parvez Elahi said that Asif Ali Zardari visited their residence to inquire after health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The MQM-P delegation inquired after the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussein and expressed good wishes for him. The delegation comprising Aamir Khan and Wasim Akhter discussed country’s political situation and contacts made by the opposition to win their support in the no-confidence motion against the PTI government. Both the PML-Q and the MQM-P agreed to remain in touch and adopt joint strategy after mutual consultation, sources said.

