Australian shares were likely to open lower on Tuesday as a dip in oil prices was expected to weigh on local energy stocks, and a lower finish on Wall Street's Nasdaq was expected to drag down the tech sector.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 109.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.1% on Monday.

Australia shares set to dip, NZ shares fall

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.1% in early trade.