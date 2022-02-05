Earthquake tremors felt in Islamabad, other areas

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Saturday that earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad and other parts of the country.

In a tweet, the PMD said that an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck the Hindukush region at 04:16:09 UTC and had a depth of 210 kilometres with its epicentre in Afghanistan.

"Its longitude was 71.10 East and latitude was 35.63 North," the PMD tweeted.

No casualties or loss of properties have been reported so far. Tremors were reported from Rawalpindi, Taxila, Chiniot, Charsada, Kohat, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

On January 1, an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale had struck Pakistan's northern areas. Tremors were felt in areas in Swat, Peshawar, Lower Dir, Swabi, Nowshera, and its surroundings.

No casualty was reported in the quake.