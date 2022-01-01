5.3 magnitude earthquake hits several areas of Islamabad

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook Islamabad on Saturday, as tremors were felt in several areas of the city, Aaj News reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake's epicenter was Afghanistan and Tajikistan's border region.

Tremors were also felt in areas in Swat, Peshawar, Lower Dir, Swabi, Nowshera, and its surroundings.

According to Indian news agency ANI, the tremors were also felt in parts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and adjacent areas.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority said it had not received any reports of loss of lives or property.

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits several areas of Karachi

Last month, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook Karachi as tremors were felt in the central and northern parts of the city.

In February 2021, an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted the northern areas of Pakistan, including the federal capital and several cities in Punjab and KPK.

In 2020, an earthquake of 5.7 magnitudes was recorded in several areas of KPK. Prior to that, another quake of 6.4 magnitudes had struck the country’s northern areas as well as Afghanistan.