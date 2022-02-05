Mobilink Microfinance Bank Ltd wins OICCI award

ISLAMABAD: Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has honored Mobilink Microfinance Bank Ltd (MMBL), Pakistan’s largest digital bank, with their prestigious Gender Balance Workforce Award at the 4th edition of the OICCI Women Empowerment Awards 2021.

The awards recognized the efforts made by OICCI members through initiatives, leadership programmes, and willingness to incorporate D&I across all tiers of business while promoting responsible business conduct and growth. OICCI is the foremost body of foreign investors in Pakistan.

While speaking on the occasion, Ghazanfar Azzam, President & CEO MMBL said this award is a validation of the hard work being carried out by MMBL in trying to create equal opportunities for everyone, especially women and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the country. MMBL has strategically designed a series of flagship programmes, initiatives, and products including Mobi Circle, Bint-e-Hawwa, Humqadam, and Women Inspirational Network (WIN) that focus on removing societal and financial barriers to achieving D&I across the board. We are proud of the work we are doing and remain committed to maintaining the same momentum going forward.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022