ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,119 Increased By 444.7 (0.97%)
KSE30 18,069 Increased By 155.4 (0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 settles over 46,000 for first time since November

  • Benchmark index gains 445 points for third successive increase on Wednesday
BR Web Desk 02 Feb, 2022

Positive momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed over the 46,000 level for the first time since mid-November amid hope that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme would be revived.

Both volume and value of shares traded improved from the last session, adding to the KSE-100's gains that has now registered an over 2.7% increase in the last week.

On Wednesday, the benchmark index started off on a positive note, and maintained the upward momentum throughout the day, gaining 464.11 points to record an intra-day high of 46,138.61.

At close, the KSE-100 settled with an increase of 444.65 points or 0.97% to finish at 46,119.15.

“The day kicked off on a positive note over IMF Executive board which will take the 6th review due today where Pakistan expect $1 billion under the Extended Fund Facility. Meanwhile, Pakistan received $1 billion of Sukuk proceeds that further garnered investor interest,” said Topline Securities in its post-market comment.

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board will take the sixth review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan on the agenda in its meeting scheduled for Wednesday (Feb 2).

Completion of the review would make available SDR 750 million (about $1,059 million), bringing total disbursements under the EFF to about $3,027 million.

KSE-100 gains for second successive day, up 0.66%

On the corporate front, Bank Alfalah Limited announced its earnings for CY21 at Rs14.4 billion, a YoY increase of 33% with Earnings per Share (EPS) of Rs8.12.

Volumes on the all-share index increased to 360.8 million, up from 312.5 million on Tuesday. Value of shares traded also inched up to Rs10.94 billion, up from Rs9.49 billion a day ago.

Hum Network was the volume leader with 48.79 million shares, followed by Telecard Limited with 28.28 million shares, and Treet Corporation with 26.31 million shares.

Shares of 381 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 269 registered an increase, 91 recorded a fall, and 21 remained unchanged.

stocks IMF PSX KSE

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 settles over 46,000 for first time since November

PM's China visit 'historic', CPEC-related matters to be discussed: Sheikh Rashid

PM Imran set to visit China on Thursday

Pakistan 'most suitable country' regionally for investment in industries: PM Imran

Biden orders nearly 3,000 US troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia

Rupee registers marginal gain ahead of IMF board meeting

China inks $8bn nuclear power plant deal in Argentina

Female students join male peers as Afghan universities reopen

OPEC+ unlikely to hike output faster despite oil price rally, sources say

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan

Read more stories