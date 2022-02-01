ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
ASC 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 111.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.22%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.54%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.04%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.22%)
TRG 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.69%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 59 (1.27%)
BR30 18,425 Increased By 65.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,675 Increased By 299.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,914 Increased By 83.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 gains for second successive day, up 0.66%

  • Settles near 45,700 level on Tuesday
BR Web Desk 01 Feb, 2022

Positive momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for the second consecutive session, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index moved up 300 points, while volume and value of shares traded improved as well.

The benchmark index started off on a positive note, and remained in the green, gaining 379.49 points to record an intra-day high of 45,753.53.

At close, the KSE-100 settled with an increase of 299.82 points or 0.66% to finish at 45,674.50.

“Expectation of International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme resumption in the next couple of days, government's decision to delay the increase in petroleum product prices, and the arrival of CPI number in line with street expectation can be attributed to the rally,” said Topline Securities in its post-market comment.

Meanwhile, Arif Habib Limited (AHL) said activity continued to remain sideways as the market witnessed hefty volumes in 3rd-tier stocks.

On the economic front, CPI Inflation increased by 13.0% on a YoY basis in January 2022 as compared to an increase of 12.3% in the previous month and 5.7% in the same period of the previous year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday.

KSE-100 gains 297 points

Volumes on the all-share index increased to 312.5 million, up from 251.68 million on Monday. Value of shares traded improved to Rs9.49 billion, up from Rs8.56 billion a day ago.

Ghani Global Holding was the volume leader with 25.5 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 24.88 million shares, and Treet Corporation with 19.53 million shares.

Shares of 366 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 221 registered an increase, 115 recorded a fall, and 30 remained unchanged.

stocks IMF PSX KSE

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 gains for second successive day, up 0.66%

PM Imran assures south Punjab due share in development budget, job quota

Pakistan's January inflation reading hits 13%, highest in two years

Nawaz Sharif advised against travelling in fresh medical report

Sindh government bound to set up local bodies: SC

NCOC begins door-to-door vaccination to inoculate 35mn people against Covid

Covid-19: Pakistan sees decline in daily cases, positivity ratio

Rupee registers third successive gain against US dollar

India goes on a spending spree to boost growth, stokes concern over fiscal deficit

Rights groups blame Taliban for missing journalists

Oil slips to $89 as OPEC+, US inventories eyed

Read more stories