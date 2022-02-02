ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,070 Increased By 395.4 (0.87%)
KSE30 18,047 Increased By 133.2 (0.74%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Major Gulf bourses gain in early trade

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Wednesday, boosted by rising oil prices, with the Dubai index on course to snap two sessions of losses.

Crude prices, a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, climbed toward last week's seven-year highs as a draw in US crude stocks confirmed strong demand and tight supplies, but investors remained cautious ahead of an OPEC+ meeting later in the day.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.4% gain in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.7% increase in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries.

The kingdom has launched investments worth $6.4 billion in future technologies, the Saudi minister of communication and information technology said on Tuesday, as the kingdom races to diversify its economy from oil.

Most stock markets end higher; Dubai extends losses

However, the index's gains were limited by a 25% plunge in Saudi Investment Bank as the lender traded ex-dividend.

In Abu Dhabi, the index firmed 0.1%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank up 0.3%.

Dubai's main share index added 0.2%, with top lender Emirates NBD rising 0.8% and Emaar Development advancing 1.7%.

The Government of Dubai's Department of Finance will consider reducing government fees on commercial activities following the introduction of a federal corporate tax on business profits.

The United Arab Emirates' Finance Ministry announced its plan to introduce a federal corporate tax on business profits on Monday for the first time starting from June 1, 2023, although it kept the rate low, at 9%, to remain attractive to businesses.

The Qatari index gained 0.3%, led by a 1.2% rise in sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan.

