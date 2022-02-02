ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
ASC 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 111.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.22%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.54%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.04%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.22%)
TRG 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.69%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 59 (1.27%)
BR30 18,425 Increased By 65.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,675 Increased By 299.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,914 Increased By 83.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MPBC vice- chairman meets Malaysian CG in Karachi

Press Release 02 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The Malaysia-Pakistan Business Council (MPBC), represented by Usman Ahmed, Vice Chairman of MPBC, Founder Vice President BQATI & former Chairman PSMA paid a courtesy visit to Khairul Nazran Abd Rahman, Consul-General of Malaysia in Karachi at his office in the Consulate General of Malaysia in Karachi.

While welcoming the Vice Chairman to the Consulate General, the Consul-General expressed his satisfaction over the warm and friendly relations between Malaysia and Pakistan and expressed his desire to further promote the bilateral relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, views were also exchanged on the MPBC’s action plan, outlook and direction, prospects for further cooperation both on bilateral and international fronts, share a joint commitment and collaborative activities in the various spectrums covering trade and investment, education, tourism and health.

The two sides also discussed on the current situation of Covid-19 impacting Pakistan and Malaysia from entry into the countries to visa related issues. The Vice Chairman stated that the objective of his visit was to support the bilateral agendas initiated by MPBC for a more structured relationship between the two countries. The Consul-General welcomes the inputs and welcoming the MPBC Roadshow Program with assurance of extending full support, assistance and collaboration and suggested more frequent engagement sessions with the MPBC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Malaysia Pakistan Business Council Malaysian CG in Karachi

Comments

Comments are closed.

MPBC vice- chairman meets Malaysian CG in Karachi

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Wind IPPs: AEDB accuses US’s DFC of impeding talks

Revenue targets: ECC approves Rs4bn for FBR upgradation

Dec 2021 Nepra agrees to raise Discos’ tariff by Rs3.09/unit

Yousaf appointed DBDC’s CEO

Tariff for KCR: Railways ministry-PD dispute to land on CCoE table today

Read more stories