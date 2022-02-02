MPBC vice- chairman meets Malaysian CG in Karachi

KARACHI: The Malaysia-Pakistan Business Council (MPBC), represented by Usman Ahmed, Vice Chairman of MPBC, Founder Vice President BQATI & former Chairman PSMA paid a courtesy visit to Khairul Nazran Abd Rahman, Consul-General of Malaysia in Karachi at his office in the Consulate General of Malaysia in Karachi.

While welcoming the Vice Chairman to the Consulate General, the Consul-General expressed his satisfaction over the warm and friendly relations between Malaysia and Pakistan and expressed his desire to further promote the bilateral relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, views were also exchanged on the MPBC’s action plan, outlook and direction, prospects for further cooperation both on bilateral and international fronts, share a joint commitment and collaborative activities in the various spectrums covering trade and investment, education, tourism and health.

The two sides also discussed on the current situation of Covid-19 impacting Pakistan and Malaysia from entry into the countries to visa related issues. The Vice Chairman stated that the objective of his visit was to support the bilateral agendas initiated by MPBC for a more structured relationship between the two countries. The Consul-General welcomes the inputs and welcoming the MPBC Roadshow Program with assurance of extending full support, assistance and collaboration and suggested more frequent engagement sessions with the MPBC.

