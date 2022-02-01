Gold price decreases by Rs300 in local market

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24-karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs300 and was sold at Rs124,950 in the local market on Tuesday against Rs125,250 a day ago.

The price of 10 gram 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs258 to Rs107,124 whereas that of 10 gram 22-karat went down to Rs98,197.

Gold back above $1,800-mark on firmer investment demand

The price of gold in the international market increased by $18 and was quoted at $1,809, traders say.