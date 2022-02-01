ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
ASC 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 111.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.22%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.54%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.04%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.22%)
TRG 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.69%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 59 (1.27%)
BR30 18,425 Increased By 65.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,675 Increased By 299.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,914 Increased By 83.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Gold price decreases by Rs300 in local market

APP 01 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24-karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs300 and was sold at Rs124,950 in the local market on Tuesday against Rs125,250 a day ago.

The price of 10 gram 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs258 to Rs107,124 whereas that of 10 gram 22-karat went down to Rs98,197.

Gold back above $1,800-mark on firmer investment demand

The price of gold in the international market increased by $18 and was quoted at $1,809, traders say.

