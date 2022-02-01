ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.75%)
ASC 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.29%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.55%)
AVN 112.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.16%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
FFL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.42%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
GGGL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (8.43%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.19%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
KOSM 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.45%)
PACE 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.13%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
PRL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.44%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
SNGP 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.14%)
TELE 17.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TPL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (12.16%)
TPLP 31.01 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (13.59%)
TREET 40.87 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.53%)
TRG 88.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.77%)
UNITY 31.42 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (6.22%)
WAVES 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.29%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,699 Increased By 62.5 (1.35%)
BR30 18,519 Increased By 159.7 (0.87%)
KSE100 45,670 Increased By 294.8 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,926 Increased By 95.8 (0.54%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Oil refiners, workers narrow differences in labor contract talks

Reuters 01 Feb, 2022

HOUSTON: Negotiators for the United Steelworkers union (USW) and US oil and chemical companies were edging toward agreement on a new contract late Monday, people familiar with the talks said, cautioning that differences remain.

The two sides were hoping to avoid a possible strike after midnight if no agreement is reached. Union officials also could choose to extend the strike deadline if progress toward a new agreement is made, the people said.

The USW represents about 30,000 oil industry workers, many of whose contracts expire shortly after 12 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Feb. 1.

Marathon Petroleum Corp, which is the lead negotiator for oil refiners, pipeline and chemical companies, declined to comment on Monday. The last nationwide strike was in 2015.

So far, the talks with Marathon have progressed slowly over 2-1/2 weeks.

Company negotiators have offered increases in pay-raise proposals, the sources said.

At least three offers were exchanged on Monday, with the latest being a 7.5% pay raise over three years, the people said. The first pay offer, made last week, was for 3% over three years, the USW told members in a message last week.

Marathon has previously said it is committed to negotiating in good faith with the USW to produce a mutually satisfactory agreement.

Union officials did not reply to requests for comment on Monday.

The current contract, negotiated in 2019, provided an 11% increase in pay for refinery workers over three years.

If a strike is called, it likely will follow the pattern of the 2015 stoppage, which began on Feb. 1 of that year and expanded over time to 12 refineries, accounting for a fifth of US crude oil processing capacity, and three chemical plants.

Indian refiner HPCL eyes net zero carbon emissions by 2040

Strikes at several of the refineries continued for weeks after the nationwide strike ended in mid-March, with the longest at Marathon's Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, ending in early July 2015.

During the 2015 strike, only one refinery shut down but others cut production to 50% of capacity.

Marathon Petroleum Corp United Steelworkers union Oil refiners Texas City

