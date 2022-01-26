ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
ASL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.52%)
AVN 104.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-3.37%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.56%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.31%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.47%)
GGGL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.97%)
GGL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.87%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.91%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.2%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.63%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
TELE 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.38%)
TPL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-6.71%)
TPLP 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-5.68%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.9%)
TRG 77.94 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-5.93%)
UNITY 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
WAVES 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.52%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.02%)
BR100 4,584 Decreased By -15 (-0.33%)
BR30 17,264 Decreased By -69.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,810 Decreased By -77.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 17,645 Decreased By -50.8 (-0.29%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Asian FX, shares steady as investors brace for Fed policy outcome

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

Stocks and currencies in emerging Asian markets struggled to find direction on Wednesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting outcome, where investors will be looking for any hints of faster policy tightening.

The Fed is expected to update its monetary policy plan later on Wednesday, with market participants awaiting clues on the pace of interest rate hikes and a timeline for policy normalization.

Equities in Manila and Seoul fell 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively, while stocks in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok rose between 0.5% and 0.9% after a volatile overnight session on Wall Street.

Balanced current accounts, largely lower inflationary pressures and the stability provided by the resilient Chinese yuan to regional currencies have ensured that most Asian central banks have not been pressured to pursue interest rate hikes as aggressively as their peers in Europe and Latin America.

However, Fed tightening is putting pressure on some central banks in Asia to follow suit, potentially hurting their equity markets, similar to what happened in 2013 when the US central bank began tapering its post financial crisis stimulus.

Asian FX fall on hawkish Fed; Indonesian rupiah and Thai baht lead losses

"The recent central bank actions in Asia suggest that they may want to prepare for a Fed that is more hawkish than currently expected," said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at OCBC Bank.

"The pre-emptive tightening provides them with some flexibility to quicken their own tightening paths if there is any upside surprises from the Fed."

On Tuesday, Singapore's central bank tightened its monetary policy settings in its first out-of-cycle move in seven years, a day after the city-state reported core inflation at an eight-year high.

The dollar index was flat at 95.948, while currencies in Asia were largely subdued.

Malaysia's ringgit, Indonesia's rupiah and the Singapore dollar all traded flat.

Thailand's baht was an outlier, gaining 0.3%.

In Philippines, Market participants await the country's fourth-quarter gross domestic product data on Thursday, with the economy projected to have expanded at a slower pace of 6.0% from a year earlier, based on the median estimate in a Reuters poll.

Financial markets in India are closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

Highlights

** Singapore shares up 0.9%, on track for their best session since Jan. 4

** Expected interest rate hikes by Fed may delay emerging Asia's economic recovery and keep pressure on policymakers to guard against risk of capital outflows - senior IMF official

US Federal Reserve OCBC Bank Asian FX asia stock

