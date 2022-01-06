ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,645 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.82%)
BR30 19,472 Decreased By -744.4 (-3.68%)
KSE100 45,161 Decreased By -246.9 (-0.54%)
KSE30 17,791 Decreased By -79.1 (-0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Asian FX fall on hawkish Fed; Indonesian rupiah and Thai baht lead losses

Reuters Updated 06 Jan 2022

Most Asian currencies fell on Thursday after minutes from the latest US Federal Reserve meeting indicated the central bank would likely raise interest rates sooner than expected, weighing on riskier assets.

The Indonesian rupiah and the Thai baht were the top losers, weakening as much as 0.4% each, with the baht snapping its five-day winning streak and marking its first negative session of the year.

Regional equities also broadly fell, with shares in the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea declining between 0.4% and 1.2%.

Fed officials said in their December meeting a "very tight" job market and unabated inflation would require the central bank to raise interest rates earlier than expected and start reducing its overall asset holdings, according to minutes from that meeting.

That pushed the US 10-year Treasury yield to 1.7170%, its highest level since April last year, while the dollar was roughly flat at 96.178.

Most Asian FX decline, Thai baht bucks trend to hit 2-week high

"A risk-based examination of (the) 2022 outlook for EM Asia must inexorably be shaped by hard-to-predict interactions between pandemic, price, policy and geo-political risks," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note.

"As such, EM Asia's recovery may lag and remain uneven; as China neither provides emphatic tailwind nor erases downside risks."

A private sector survey showed on Thursday activity in China's services sector expanded at a faster pace in December, but continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on the outlook.

Back in Southeast Asia, Indonesia's high-yielding 10-year bonds benefited from strong inflows after having underperformed in 2021, according to analysts.

The yield was last at 6.313%, not far from a five-week low of 6.307% hit in the previous session.

Barclays analysts expect Indonesian bonds to "offer some upside in the near term, especially after cheapening and underperforming" in 2021, with the 10-year yields likely to stabilise between 6.25% and 6.50% in the first quarter.

But it added that foreign purchases of Indonesian bonds should slow as the Fed tightens monetary policy.

The rupiah weakened for a fourth straight day and hit its lowest since Dec. 7, while the Philippine peso and Malaysian ringgit each depreciated about 0.4%.

Elsewhere, Singapore shares added 0.6%, while Thai stocks fell as much as 1.3% after five straight session of gains.

Omicron also clouded the outlook in Southeast Asia, with Singapore expecting the new coronavirus variant to cause a bigger wave of infections than the Delta variant, while Thailand is considering certain restrictions.

Highlights:

** Indonesian 5-year benchmark yield slips 3.1 basis points to 5.032%, its lowest since late-November

** Growth in China's Dec services accelerates - Caixin PMI

** India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by 90,928 - Health Ministry

US Federal Reserve Malaysia indonesia Philippines Asian currencies Thai baht

