ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 17,334 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,888 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

Sri Lankan shares settled more than 1% lower on Tuesday, hurt by losses in industrial and financial stocks.

At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index was down 1.3% at 13,210.17 points.

Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Holdings fell nearly 4% and 2.8%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 233.4 million rupees ($1.16 million), while domestic investors were net buyers of shares worth 6.04 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

The equity market's turnover was nearly 6.10 billion rupees, compared with 18.42 billion rupees in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares mark seventh straight week of gains

Trading volume fell to 151.8 million shares, from 207.2 million shares in the previous session.

The Sri Lankan central bank said on Tuesday the country's November trade deficit narrowed to $553 million from $600 million in the same period last year.

The island-nation has reported a total of 602,763 coronavirus cases and 15,313 deaths as of Monday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.68% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

