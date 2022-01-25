Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh

Sri Lankan shares settled more than 1% lower on Tuesday, hurt by losses in industrial and financial stocks.

At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index was down 1.3% at 13,210.17 points.

Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Holdings fell nearly 4% and 2.8%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 233.4 million rupees ($1.16 million), while domestic investors were net buyers of shares worth 6.04 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

The equity market's turnover was nearly 6.10 billion rupees, compared with 18.42 billion rupees in the previous session.

Trading volume fell to 151.8 million shares, from 207.2 million shares in the previous session.

The Sri Lankan central bank said on Tuesday the country's November trade deficit narrowed to $553 million from $600 million in the same period last year.

The island-nation has reported a total of 602,763 coronavirus cases and 15,313 deaths as of Monday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.68% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.