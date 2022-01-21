ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Sri Lankan shares mark seventh straight week of gains

Reuters 21 Jan, 2022

Sri Lankan shares ended marginally higher on Friday, clocking their seventh straight weekly gain, helped by gains in heavyweight industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index ended 0.08% higher at 13,371.61. For the week, the index added 0.25%.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and healthcare and hospital services provider Asiri Hospital Holdings Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 2.5% and 10.3%, respectively.

The island nation is suffering its worst financial crisis in decades amidst dwindling reserves, the threat of default and soaring inflation.

Sri Lanka's national consumer price inflation rose 14% year-over-year in December 2021 versus a 11.1% rise in November, data from the statistics department on Friday showed.

Sri Lankan shares down as central bank rate hike fails to cheer investors

On Thursday, the central bank raised interest rates as it shifts its focus to controlling inflation, curbing imports and attracting foreign capital as it looks to build reserves.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 119.2 million rupees ($590,099.01), exchange data showed.

The equity market's turnover was 4.95 billion rupees.

Trading volume fell to 154.9 million shares from 255.6 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka has reported 599,363 total coronavirus cases and 15,255 deaths as of Thursday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.64% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan stock Sri Lankan GDP

