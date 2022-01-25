ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
ASC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.05%)
AVN 106.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.87%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.48%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
GGGL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
GGL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.26%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.3%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
PTC 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.24%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.56%)
TPLP 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.07%)
TRG 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.06%)
UNITY 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.9%)
WAVES 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.15%)
YOUW 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
BR100 4,585 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.25%)
BR30 17,412 Decreased By -369.7 (-2.08%)
KSE100 44,924 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,727 Decreased By -21 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PNS Tughril, SeaKing helicopters inducted into PN fleet

Press Release 25 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The induction ceremony of PNS Tughril, first of four Type 054-A/P, multi-role frigates and 10x SeaKing helicopters was held at PN Dockyard, Karachi. Honourable President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi graced the occasion as chief guest. Upon arrival, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi received the chief guest while a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented him Guard of Honour.

The contract for four multi-role frigates (Type 054-A/P) for Pakistan Navy was signed between Pakistan and China in June 2018. PNS Tughril, the lead ship of Type 054-A/P has been inducted into PN fleet along with SeaKing helicopters gifted by the state of Qatar.

During the welcome address, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi underlined that induction of PNS Tughril and SeaKing helicopters would further augment PN combat capabilities in safeguarding territorial integrity and maritime interests of Pakistan. The Naval chief also elaborated the role of Pakistan Navy in promoting peace and stability in the region through various maritime initiatives.

The chief guest commended the induction of state of the art ship PNS Tughril and SeaKing helicopters in PN fleet. He expressed satisfaction and confidence that potent and highly capable Pakistan Navy fleet and its air arm will continue promoting peace and stability in line with government’s policy while devotedly guarding our maritime frontiers. The president of Pakistan stressed the need of well-equipped fleet with surface, air and sub-surface platforms to safeguard sea frontiers under the challenging security environment. The Chief Guest underscored that Pakistan is a land of peace and urges security and stability in the region.

During his address, honourable president congratulated all those involved in the Frigate and SeaKing Helicopter Projects. He emphasized that such projects are manifestation of the trust and mutual cooperation that exists with our time tested friends.

Later, the chief guest handed over traditional ship’s scroll and aircraft documents to Commander Pakistan fleet followed by prayers from Almighty.

The ceremony was attended by worthy guests from embassies of China and Qatar, governor Sindh and serving/ retired officers of Tri-services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Arif Alvi Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi PNS

Comments

Comments are closed.

PNS Tughril, SeaKing helicopters inducted into PN fleet

Understanding with IMF: Govt set to further increase electricity base tariff

SBP maintains rate at 9.75pc on fiscal tightening

Tax Year 2019: FBR to assign taxation cases to third-party auditors

CDWP approves three projects worth Rs13bn

FCV tobacco crop: MIPs approved by ECC

AGP seeks Nawaz’s medical reports

Cases against Sharif family: Govt urges CJs to allow live telecast

Proposal of ZTBL rejected by cabinet

Govt seeks ‘zero shortage’ gas plan for next winter

PM orders resolution of issues facing SEZs

Read more stories