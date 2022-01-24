No change in interest rate: SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir announces monetary policy

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir announced that the interest rate will be maintained at 9.75%.

Most analysts were expecting no change in the key interest rate, but a small proportion also believed a marginal rate-hike was on the cards.

However, the SBP, in its previous statement, had hinted that monetary policy settings are to remain broadly unchanged in the near-term.

On Monday, Dr Baqir said the interest rate would be maintained.

"We have taken a number of measures to manage demand, and want to see their impact," said Dr Baqir.

Background

In the previous monetary policy meeting held on December 14, 2021, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP decided to raise the policy rate by 100 basis points to 9.75% to address risks related to inflation and the balance of payments. The central bank has already increased the policy rate by 275 basis points since September.

Last year in November, the SBP also decided to increase the number of MPC meetings from six to eight times a year in line with international best practices. As per schedule, the next meeting (after January 24) will be held on March 8, 2022.

Dr Baqir last month also said that the central bank will take a "pause" in its interest rate hikes to sustain economic recovery.

In an interview to Bloomberg, he had stated, “We don’t want to be late in trying to ensure that inflation expectations remain anchored and therefore, we have raised rates by accumulative 275bps since September. We have also indicated in our Monetary Policy Statement as forward guidance that now we are going to take a pause.

“We are going to take a pause to first look at the effects of the tightening that we have already done, and then we will consider what monetary policy settings should be afterwards.”

Previous MPC meetings

September 2021: First hike in over 2 years: SBP raises key interest rate by 25 basis points

November 2021: Monetary policy: SBP raises key interest rate by 150 basis points, takes it to 8.75%

December 2021: 3rd successive hike: SBP increases key interest rate by 100 basis points, takes it to 9.75%

Upcoming MPC meetings

March MPC meeting: Tuesday, 8th Mar 2022

April MPC meeting: Tuesday, 19th Apr 2022

June MPC meeting: Friday, 10th Jun 2022

