Akhuwat Mushaida School of Hospitality and Tourism inaugurated

Press Release 21 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Inauguration ceremony of Akhuwat Mushaida School of Hospitality and Tourism was held at Akhuwat University Kasur on January 15, 2022. State Minister for Tourism Azam Jamil was the chief guest.

Chairman TDCP Dr Sohail Zafar Cheema, Senior Journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Masood Bhatti, Chairman Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib and a number of noteable guests attended the event.

Principal Akhuwat Mushahida School of Hospitality & Tourism Bilal Saeed welcomed the guests and presented brief introduction of the Hospitality & Tourism Programme in the context of changing socio-economic landscape of Pakistan.

Chairman Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib expressed his gratitude for Azam Jamil for realizing the dream of building School of Hospitality & Tourism. The chairman Akhuwat thankfully acknowledge and appreciated Mian Mushtaq Javed and his family for their generous contribution of resources for the project.

