Tokyo shares rebound as China cuts lending rate

AFP 20 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, bouncing back from sharp losses in the previous session as China's central bank cut key lending rates, brightening market sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 1.11 percent, or 305.70 points, to 27,772.93, while the broader Topix index gained 0.98 percent, or 18.81 points, to 1,938.53.

The dollar fetched 114.48 yen in Asian trade, against 114.33 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Tokyo stocks open lower, extending US falls

Gains in Tokyo shares were "a reaction to yesterday's losses", Makoto Sengoku, senior equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Securities, told AFP.

Aside from the rebound, there were some positive factors at play, he said: "China cut key rates, and investors are reacting positively to that."

On Wednesday, the Nikkei fell more than three percent as market heavyweight Sony plummeted on news of Microsoft's plans to buy US gaming giant Activision Blizzard.

The ongoing semiconductor shortage, worries over US inflation and rising virus cases in Japan also weighed on the market during Wednesday's session.

"I think yesterday's fall was excessive. But the market did face many negative factors," Sengoku said.

On Thursday, Sony Group shares rebounded 5.84 percent to 13,135 yen after plunging nearly 13 percent in the previous session.

Toyota, which had previously fallen on news that it no longer expects to meet its annual production target, rose 1.71 percent to 2,342.5 yen, while Panasonic edged up 0.03 percent to 1,293.5 yen.

Tokyo stocks

