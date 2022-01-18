ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,678 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.18%)
BR30 18,623 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,507 Decreased By -104.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,926 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Global police take down criminal private network

AFP 18 Jan, 2022

THE HAGUE: Police have taken down a global virtual private network used by criminals to do business online, which left more than 100 firms at risk of cyberattacks, the EU's policing agency said on Tuesday.

Officers in Europe and North America seized or disrupted at least 15 servers hosting users and VPNLab.net, a service provider that offered criminal groups shielded communications and internet access, on Monday, Europol said.

"The VPN provider service... was being used in support of serious criminal acts such as ransomware deployment and other cybercrime activities," Europol said.

Available for a subscription fee of as little as $60 (52 euros), VPNLab.net was "a popular choice for cybercriminals, who could use its services to carry on committing their crimes without fear of detection by authorities", Europol said.

Law enforcement agents honed in on the VPN service provider, established in 2008, after multiple investigations showed that criminals were using it for activities such as disseminating malware, malicious software designed to infiltrate or disrupt computer systems.

"Other cases showed the service's use in the setting up of infrastructure and communications behind ransomware campaigns, as well as the actual deployment of ransomware," Europol said.

As a result of the investigation, more than 100 businesses had been identified as at risk of cyberattacks.

Law enforcement is working with potential victims to mitigate their exposure, Europol said.

Led by German police in Hanover, investigators from several EU countries took part in the operation, as well as counterparts from Britain, Canada, Ukraine and the United States.

Global police global virtual private network

Comments

1000 characters

Global police take down criminal private network

Concession on SBP board appointment result of negotiations with IMF: Hammad Azhar

Pakistan looks to issue US dollar-denominated Sukuk bonds

Around 20 killed in deadliest coalition strikes on Yemen's Sanaa since 2019

US vows to hold Houthi rebels accountable for UAE attack

Rupee weakens again as high oil prices dent sentiment

Need to be very alert after terrorist attack in Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

Oil hits 7-year highs on recovery hopes, unrest

Abu Dhabi bourse shrugs off attack, Saudi at 15-year high

Fawad should disclose names, says Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi

'Robust' oil demand to overcome Omicron threat: OPEC

Read more stories