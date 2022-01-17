ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,684 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 18,753 Decreased By -504.6 (-2.62%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By -189.9 (-0.42%)
KSE30 17,912 Decreased By -86.1 (-0.48%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia central bank to keep rates on hold, start tightening from Q3

Reuters 17 Jan, 2022

BENGALURU: Malaysia's central bank will wait until at least July before raising interest rates from a record low as it waits for the economic recovery to take hold, a Reuters poll found.

Although inflation climbed above Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) 2%-3% outlook range in November, it was expected to fall back within that range in the coming months, giving the central bank room to hold fire on rate hikes for now.

The Jan. 10-14 poll of 23 economists suggested the BNM will keep its overnight policy rate at 1.75% until the end of June. All 23 expect no change on Thursday.

"The Bank Negara Malaysia will remain accommodative to support growth at least until mid-2022 when we expect the recovery to become self-sustaining," noted Debalika Sarkar, an economist at ANZ.

Asian FX, stocks falter on Fed hike fears; won takes breather after BOK tightens

"We expect the first rate hike only in Q3 2022 and this will be more symptomatic of policy normalisation than tightening."

That view was in line with median predictions in the poll. Economists forecast the central bank would raise its key interest rate to 2.00% in the third quarter.

Headline inflation rose to 3.3% in November due to global supply chain disruptions and rising fuel prices but it was expected to stabilise this year and next. It was forecast to cool from 2.5% in 2021 to 2.1% and 2.0% this year and next.

However, supply chains could be further impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indeed, six of seven respondents who answered an additional question said risks to their inflation outlook were skewed more to the upside.

"Supply disruptions appear to be easing but could get worse if the pandemic forces more lockdowns in major economies," said Vincent Loo, senior economist at KAF Investment Bank. The slow pace of tightening comes as the US Federal Reserve has taken a decisively hawkish turn in its monetary policy and was expected to hike as early as March.

"Similar to lots of other Asian central banks, BNM have tended to follow the Fed in the past. But given how big the economic impacts of the virus have been, BNM would be firmly focused on domestic factors," said Alex Holmes, emerging Asia economist at Capital Economics.

"So I don't think the Fed hiking will force them into hiking as well".

A growing threat from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus alongside a significant economic slow down in China, Malaysia's largest trade partner, are risks to the world's second-largest exporter of palm oil.

Six of seven respondents to another question said risks to their economic growth outlook were skewed more to the downside.

The economy was expected to expand 5.8% this year and 5.0% in 2023 after having likely grown 3.5% last year, poll medians showed.

Malaysia's central bank Bank Negara Malaysia

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysia central bank to keep rates on hold, start tightening from Q3

5th wave: Pakistan reports over 4,300 new cases

Uplift projects for FY 2022-23: PPP, BOT modes under govt focus

Rs41bn supplementary grant: Petroleum Div faces resistance

Cabinet to discuss 14-point agenda tomorrow

Valuation of properties: FBR has not yet notified revised rates

World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

Cummins wins Ashes and hearts with Khawaja gesture

Oil extends rally on supply tightness, Brent at more than 3-year high

Tennis star Djokovic lands in Dubai after Australia deportation

Texas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen: FBI

Read more stories