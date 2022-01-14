ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
BlackRock profit beats estimates as assets cross $10 trillion

Reuters 14 Jan, 2022

BlackRock Inc's fourth-quarter profit beat analyst estimates on Friday, as the world's largest money manager's fee income rose with assets under management scaling a new peak of $10 trillion.

A strong finish to the year by global financial markets helped boost the performance of asset managers in general, with BlackRock also benefiting from its large scale and wide reach.

Assets under management stood at $10.01 trillion at the end of the quarter, up from $8.68 trillion a year earlier.

"It's an impressive milestone and it just illustrates their dominance in the fastest growing areas within the industry," said Kyle Sanders, analyst at Edward Jones. "They continue to gather assets at a remarkable clip."

Net inflows for the quarter were at $212 billion, of which long-term net flows accounted for $169 billion, up from $116 billion a year earlier.

Saudi Aramco, BlackRock sign $15.5bn gas pipeline deal

"Our business is more diversified than ever before - active strategies, including alternatives, contributed over 60% of 2021 organic base fee growth," Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said in a statement.

BlackRock's revenue from investment advisory, securities lending and administration fees, its biggest segment, rose to $3.9 billion in the fourth quarter, helped by global dealmaking volumes rising to a record high in 2021, crossing $5 trillion for the first time.

Adjusted profit rose 2.5% to $1.61 billion, or $10.42 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.57 billion, or $10.18 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to report a profit of $10.16 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose nearly 14% to $5.1 billion.

"Looking forward, they are going into investment mode again," Sanders at Edward Jones said. "They are going to spend a lot, and that is probably going to make it tough for them to really have meaningful profit margin and EPS growth in 2022."

BlackRock shares were little changed in premarket trading. The shares rose nearly 27% last year compared to a 32% gain for the S&P 1500 asset manager and custody banks index.

BlackRock Assets Management Companies

