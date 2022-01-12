ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,776 Increased By 27.4 (0.58%)
BR30 20,011 Increased By 215.5 (1.09%)
KSE100 46,086 Increased By 205.1 (0.45%)
KSE30 18,133 Increased By 76.5 (0.42%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
JGB yields dip as Fed's Powell softens hawkish stance

  • The 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points (bps) to 0.125% and the 20-year JGB yield fell 2.5 bps to 0.505%
Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields dipped on Wednesday, tracking US Treasury yields lower overnight, as investors bought back debt following less hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points (bps) to 0.125% and the 20-year JGB yield fell 2.5 bps to 0.505%.

Powell told a congressional hearing on his confirmation for a second term at the helm of the central bank that the economy could weather the COVID-19 surge and was ready for tighter monetary policy.

JGB yields track firmer US peers despite BOJ's auction outcome

Yields on longer ended notes also fell, with the 30-year JGB yield losing one basis point to 0.705% and the 40-year JGB yield also falling one basis point to 0.745%.

Yields on short-end bonds also fell even as a government auction for five-year notes weakened. The auction received bids worth 3.34 times the securities sold, lower than a bid-cover ratio of 3.63 times at the previous auction.

The five-year yield fell 2 bps to minus 0.050% and the two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.085%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.29 point to 151.05, with a trading volume of 34,902 lots.

Japanese government bond

