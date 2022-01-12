ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,779 Increased By 31.2 (0.66%)
BR30 20,022 Increased By 226.6 (1.14%)
KSE100 46,106 Increased By 225.3 (0.49%)
KSE30 18,143 Increased By 86.1 (0.48%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Indian shares track Asian peers higher, realty stocks jump

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, with gains seen across the board, as Asian peers inched higher after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in a testimony to Congress.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.54% to 18,152.40 by 0440 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.57% to 60,964.11. The blue-chip indexes have clocked roughly 2% gains for two consecutive weeks and are already up 2% this week.

Asian shares rose on Wednesday and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 recorded overnight their best sessions of 2022, after Powell said that the economy could handle the COVID-19 surge and tighter monetary policy.

Indian shares gain for third day on IT boost ahead of earnings

In Mumbai, 40 of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 index were trading in positive territory.

Nifty's realty sub-index advanced the most with a 3.2% rise, bringing its weekly gain so far to nearly 6%.

Nifty's metal index, which dropped 1.9% in the previous session, rose over 1%, led by a 3.3% rise in state-run mineral producer NMDC.

Nifty's IT index was flat. Technology major Infosys was up 0.6%, while Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro were unchanged. The companies will be reporting their third-quarter results later in the day.

One cannot rule out the possibility of a consolidation in markets and going forward, earnings numbers and the upcoming budget will determine further direction, Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking said.

IT stocks added 55% in 2020 and 59.6% in 2021 as investors bet on demand boom as people turned online during the pandemic.

Telecom operator Vodafone India, which slumped over 20% in the previous session, jumped 6.4%.

Meanwhile, the country logged 194,720 fresh COVID-19 cases and 442 deaths.

Eyes are also on consumer price inflation data due later in the day, with a Reuters poll of 41 economists showing retail inflation spiking to 5.80% last month from 4.91% in November.

Indian shares

