Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials drag

Sri Lankan shares ended lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index closed 0.29% down at 13,079.65.

Conglomerate LOLC Holdings and logistics firm Expolanka Holdings were the top drags to the index, falling 1.9% and 1.4%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 130.9 million rupees ($645,622.69), while domestic investors were net buyers of shares worth 7.85 billion rupees, exchange data.

The equity market's turnover was 7.94 billion rupees.

Trading volume fell to 357.5 million shares from 362.6 million shares in the previous session.

The South Asian country is facing its worst financial crisis in decades with foreign exchange reserves dwindling and debt repayments looming.

Sri Lanka's central bank said late on Monday that at a future date, it may consider increasing gold holdings when foreign reserve levels grow.

The island nation has reported a total of 592,128 coronavirus cases and 15,134 deaths, as of Monday, data from the health bureau showed.

About 63.57% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.