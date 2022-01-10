ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Sri Lankan shares pull back from record highs on losses in industrials, financials

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

Sri Lankan shares retreated from record highs on Monday and ended over 1% lower as industrial and financials stocks weighed.

The CSE All-Share index closed 1.23% down at 13,117.07 points. The index settled at record peaks for the last six sessions, with local investors driving the rally.

The index also haulted its eighth straight session of gains on Monday, having risen 8.63% last week, its highest since late January last year.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 215.6 million rupees ($1.06 million), while domestic investors were net buyers of shares worth more than 8.61 billion rupees, exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares register new closing peaks, industrials shine

The equity market's turnover was 8.81 billion rupees.

Conglomerate LOLC Holdings and logistics firm Expolanka Holdings were the top drags on the index, falling 2.8% and 2.1%, respectively.

Trading volume fell to 362.6 million shares from 622.3 million shares in the previous session.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday asked China to help restructure debt repayments as part of efforts to help the country weather a worsening financial crisis, his office said in a statement.

The South Asian country has to repay about $4.5 billion in debt this year, with a $500 million International Sovereign Bond maturing next week.

