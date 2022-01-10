Pakistan's rupee stable against US dollar in inter-bank market

Pakistan's rupee remained stable in the inter-bank market on Monday, closing at 176.68 against the US dollar.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 176.68 after a day-on-day depreciation of one paisa or 0.01%, compared to Friday when the currency appreciated 0.14%.

Last month, the PKR had closed at its all-time record low of 178.24 against the US dollar before appreciating the following two days to end the year at 176.51.

Pakistan's rupee registers 0.14% gain against US dollar

On Monday, Pakistan' finance ministry confirmed that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to its request to reschedule the sixth review of the $6-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), after earlier stating that it would be held on January 12.

Completion of the review would make available SDR 750 million (about $1,059 million), bringing total disbursements under the EFF to about $3,027 million.

The development is likely to bring stability to Pakistan's currency market.

Internationally, US dollar started the week with support as traders bet US inflation data and appearances from several Federal Reserve officials would bolster the case for higher interest rates.

After dipping on Friday, the greenback rose 0.2% on the euro in the Asia session, climbing back above its 200-day moving average to $1.1338. It firmed 0.2% on the yen to 115.79, close to last week's five-year high of 116.35.