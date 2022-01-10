Microsoft Excel: 74 KPRA staffers complete training

PESHAWAR: Around 74 staffers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) successfully completed training of Microsoft Excel for Business Data Analysis. The training was arranged with the financial support of USAID’S Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization (KPRM).

KPRM Deputy Mohammad Yasir presented completion certificates to the KPRA officials including Deputy Collectors, Assistant Collectors, Inspectors, Audit Officers, Data Processing Officers, Assistant Account Officers, Readers, and Facilitation Assistant who took part in the training, including 8 lady officers of KPRA.

The certificates distribution ceremony was held at the KPRA headquarter, Peshawar on Friday. The batch included 7 Deputy Collectors, 19 Assistant Collectors, 7 Inspectors, 13 Audit Officers, 17 Data Processing Officers, 4 Assistant Account Officers, 4 Facilitation Officers and other 3 front desk officers.

With the financial assistance of the KPRM activity 2021, a total of 131 male and female officials of KPRA have been trained in various disciplines, including communication, conflict management, gender, SAP financial controlling, data analytics and internal audit and controls.

Director HR/Admin and Coordination Aftab Ghazi congratulated the officials for successfully completing the training and thanked the USAID’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization (KPRM) for their assistance in the capacity building of the KPRA staff.

