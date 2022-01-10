ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Microsoft Excel: 74 KPRA staffers complete training

Recorder Report 10 Jan 2022

PESHAWAR: Around 74 staffers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) successfully completed training of Microsoft Excel for Business Data Analysis. The training was arranged with the financial support of USAID’S Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization (KPRM).

A total 74 staffers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) took part in the two (2) months long training on Microsoft Excel for Business Data Analysis arranged for the capacity building of the KPRA officers.

KPRM Deputy Mohammad Yasir presented completion certificates to the KPRA officials including Deputy Collectors, Assistant Collectors, Inspectors, Audit Officers, Data Processing Officers, Assistant Account Officers, Readers, and Facilitation Assistant who took part in the training, including 8 lady officers of KPRA.

The certificates distribution ceremony was held at the KPRA headquarter, Peshawar on Friday. The batch included 7 Deputy Collectors, 19 Assistant Collectors, 7 Inspectors, 13 Audit Officers, 17 Data Processing Officers, 4 Assistant Account Officers, 4 Facilitation Officers and other 3 front desk officers.

With the financial assistance of the KPRM activity 2021, a total of 131 male and female officials of KPRA have been trained in various disciplines, including communication, conflict management, gender, SAP financial controlling, data analytics and internal audit and controls.

Director HR/Admin and Coordination Aftab Ghazi congratulated the officials for successfully completing the training and thanked the USAID’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization (KPRM) for their assistance in the capacity building of the KPRA staff.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

