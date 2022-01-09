Three killed in Sibi attack

QUETTA: At least three people have been killed and three others including the brother of the former chief minister of Balochistan have sustained serious wounds after their convoy was attacked in Sibi city of the province.

According to police, the incident occurred at the Loni Road area when unidentified men opened fire on a vehicle, killing three people and injuring the same.

Brother of Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Barozai, the ex-interim Chief Minister of Balochistan, was also among the injured as police said that Nawabzada Baru Khan Barozai has sustained critical wounds and was shifted to hospital for medical care.

“The attackers were hiding nearby and waiting for the vehicle,” the police said.