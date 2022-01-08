SSP highlights importance of ‘safer’ highways

FAISALABAD: The safer highways are the prime responsibility of Punjab Highway Patrolling Police. In-charge Posts should work hard to ensure crime and accident free highways. SSP Punjab highway patrol, Region Faisalabad Mirza Anjum Kamal said while addressing a meeting with Incharge posts of PHP TT Singh and District Jhang.

DSP Jhang Mahr Saeed and Incharge Posts attended the meeting. He said that the purpose of meeting is to evaluate and monitor the operational performance of PHP. Moreover, He also conducted coordination and liaison meeting with SDPO 18 Hazari for effective and efficient working relationship to curb crime form highways.

He showed his disapprobation about the absence of Officers/officials in surprise visits. The field staff should perform their duties with religious fervour as they have assigned with noble task of safeguarding the life and property of citizens.

Besides prevention of crime, the regulation of traffic is awfully essential. In order to mitigate the ratio of accidents, the drivers should be sensitized. The infraction of one way is disastrous that need to be dealt with stern hands. He said that impound the vehicles who are involved in traffic violations.

The ignorance about traffic rules is no excuse at all. The violators should be punished accordingly.

