ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SSP highlights importance of ‘safer’ highways

Press Release 08 Jan 2022

FAISALABAD: The safer highways are the prime responsibility of Punjab Highway Patrolling Police. In-charge Posts should work hard to ensure crime and accident free highways. SSP Punjab highway patrol, Region Faisalabad Mirza Anjum Kamal said while addressing a meeting with Incharge posts of PHP TT Singh and District Jhang.

DSP Jhang Mahr Saeed and Incharge Posts attended the meeting. He said that the purpose of meeting is to evaluate and monitor the operational performance of PHP. Moreover, He also conducted coordination and liaison meeting with SDPO 18 Hazari for effective and efficient working relationship to curb crime form highways.

He showed his disapprobation about the absence of Officers/officials in surprise visits. The field staff should perform their duties with religious fervour as they have assigned with noble task of safeguarding the life and property of citizens.

Besides prevention of crime, the regulation of traffic is awfully essential. In order to mitigate the ratio of accidents, the drivers should be sensitized. The infraction of one way is disastrous that need to be dealt with stern hands. He said that impound the vehicles who are involved in traffic violations.

The ignorance about traffic rules is no excuse at all. The violators should be punished accordingly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mirza Anjum Kamal safer highways Jhang Mahr Saeed

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

SSP highlights importance of ‘safer’ highways

Karachi: Door-to-door drive to vaccinate women being launched

No stress on prices of urea: Rs400bn subsidy provided to agri sector: minister

National ST Return launched: Tarin issues warning: taxes must be paid to avoid legal action

Rs343bn levy ‘negotiated’: FPCCI questions IMF’s conditionality

Country maintaining growth trajectory: Dawood

SBP Amendment Act: NAB, FIA to have powers to probe SBP officials?

No action of NCOC can be challenged at any forum: SAPM

Banks, accountholders: SBP extends Covid-19 relaxations till June 30th

Revised Circular Debt Management Plan: Additional financial cost surcharge for payment of markup proposed

Cryptocurrency: FIA detects Rs100bn online fraud?

Read more stories