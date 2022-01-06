ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.13%)
BR30 19,424 Decreased By -792.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 45,082 Decreased By -325.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,760 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

ICC players' ranking: Babar Azam triumphs over Virat Kohli across all formats

  • He is also the only batter to rank among the top ten across the three formats
BR Web Desk 06 Jan 2022

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has outranked India's Virat Kohli in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Players' Rankings for all formats.

Babar now rules the ODI rankings for batters and is also number one in T20Is. Meanwhile, he is ranked 8th in the Test category while Kohli, for the first time in three years, has dropped out of the top ten in this format.

T20 internationals: Babar Azam ends 2021 as the joint-top batter

Moreover, Babar is also the only batter in the cricketing world to presently rank among the top ten across the three formats.

Kohli has now seen 30 months without an international century, the longest stretch since his debut way back in 2008.

Babar, on the other hand, has scored nine international hundreds during this period. All these hundreds have come in the white-ball format.

While Babar triumphs over Kohli in the rankings at the moment, the Indian star remains far ahead in terms of overall centuries with 70 to his name during a 13-year career. However, Babar, who has a six-year international career, has 20 centuries to his name.

Virat Kohli Babar Azam cricket news ICC Players Ranking

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

ICC players' ranking: Babar Azam triumphs over Virat Kohli across all formats

Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day cases since mid-October

Farmers will not face urea shortage: Fawad Chaudhry

Nawaz Sharif not ready to become part of any deal: Rana Sanaullah

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens yet again

PIA preparing to restart Europe operations, says aviation minister

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $169mn, stand at $17.69bn

KSE-100 down 0.72% as stocks come under pressure

Educational institutions in Punjab to reopen tomorrow: Murad Raas

Turkish lira dips, business group chief questions policy

Read more stories