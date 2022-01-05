ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
Jan 05, 2022
Pakistan

Uplift of Balochistan people among top priorities of govt: PM Imran

  • Directs authorities to speed up projects with high impact on livelihoods
BR Web Desk 05 Jan 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the uplift of the people of Balochistan was among the top priorities of the government, adding that projects with the utmost impact on people's livelihoods are being focused on in the province.

The premier made the remarks while chairing a meeting to review the progress on development projects in Balochistan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The meeting was given a comprehensive overview regarding improvement in governance structure, execution of government to government projects, fisheries sector, command area development, agriculture sector, and establishment of nursing colleges.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the meeting was also given a detailed briefing on road networks, power sector projects, projects by maritime affairs, telecom sector, industries, and production and development projects in Gawadar.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Shaukat Tarin, Fawad Chaudhary, Murad Saeed, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bazenjo, SAPM CPEC Khalid Mansoor, and concerned senior Civil and Military officers.

The meeting was informed that infrastructural development, development in agriculture, fisheries, power sector and subsidy on basic amenities including Ehsaas programmes were gradually gaining pace in the province.

The gathering was briefed that a total of 3,788km of road infrastructure is being developed in Balochistan to improve connectivity. The said projects are already ahead of the timelines ascertained for these projects.

Moreover, 796km Karachi, Quetta Chaman road project is also underway and on-ground work will commence very soon.

"One of the major concerns of the local fishermen was of the illegal fishing trawlers that has been addressed on a priority basis by improved patrolling by the concerned agencies," the PMO statement said.

Khan also directed concerned stakeholders to speed up the projects, especially those that have high impact on the livelihoods of the locals.

"Expeditious execution of the projects should be ensured along with the establishment of a robust permanent structure that will ensure the development of deprived areas of Balochistan in the long run," the PMO quoted the premier as saying.

