ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.12%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
ASL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.31%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FCCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
FNEL 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.99%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.34%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.04%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.02%)
JSCL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.28%)
MLCF 36.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.78%)
NETSOL 94.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.12%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 22.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.48%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.8%)
TELE 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.34%)
UNITY 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 30.7 (0.67%)
BR30 19,480 Increased By 147.1 (0.76%)
KSE100 44,739 Increased By 142.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 17,575 Increased By 73.5 (0.42%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Hong Kong stocks begin year on front foot

  • The Hang Seng Index added 0.48 percent, or 112.87 points, to 23,510.54
AFP 03 Jan 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose at the open on Monday, kicking off the new year on a positive note after a healthy finish to 2021, though traders remain on edge over a range of issues including the fast-spreading Omicron virus variant.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.48 percent, or 112.87 points, to 23,510.54.

Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a holiday.

Hong Kong stocks

