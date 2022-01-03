Markets
Hong Kong stocks begin year on front foot
03 Jan 2022
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose at the open on Monday, kicking off the new year on a positive note after a healthy finish to 2021, though traders remain on edge over a range of issues including the fast-spreading Omicron virus variant.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.48 percent, or 112.87 points, to 23,510.54.
Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a holiday.
