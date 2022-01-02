‘Ombudsperson Punjab has cleared 150 applications of women regarding properties’

FAISALABAD: Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali Khan has said that Ombudsperson had cleared the 150 applications of women regarding properties since last 6 month and Ombudsperson is active to give rights to women in inheritance property.

She was listening to the applicants at court room of Commissioner Office. In-charge Properties Branch Hafiz Farooq Anwar and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Tariq Mehmood Gondal were also present. Ombudsperson said that steps are being taken to resolve the issues of women regarding inheritance.

Talking to media persons, the Ombudsperson of Punjab said that in our society women are given the property rights of their inheritance but they are not given possession of property due to which they were forced to go round the offices.

