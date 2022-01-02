159 Hindu devotees reach Lahore

LAHORE: As many as 159 Hindu devotees reached Pakistan from India via Wagah border and later departed for Peshawar for performing religious rituals. MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar warmly received and welcomed them at Wagah border.

Talking to media men, Ramesh Kumar said it was an ideal start of the New Year that Indian Hindu devotees have come to Pakistan to promote religious interfaith.

He said the Hindu devotees are going to Terry to perform their four-day religious rites. For the first time, religious tourism has been started on monthly basis. He further stated that Hindu devotees from other countries have already reached Peshawar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022