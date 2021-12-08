ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
4.1 magnitude earthquake hits several areas of Karachi

  • Tremors were felt in Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Gulshan-i-Hadeed, Malir, and Scheme-33
BR Web Desk Updated 08 Dec 2021

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook Karachi late on Wednesday, as tremors were felt in the central and northern parts of the city, Aaj News reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake's epicentre was 15 km North of Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi, and had a depth of 15km.

It added that the quake occurred at 17:16:04 UTC and had a longitude of 67.29 East and a latitude of 25.17 North.

Tremors were felt in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir Cantt, Scheme 33, and I.I. Chundrigarh road, among other places.

In February, an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted the northern areas of Pakistan, including the federal capital and several cities in Punjab and KPK.

Last year, an earthquake of 5.7 magnitude was recorded in several areas of KPK. Prior to that, another quake of 6.4 magnitude had struck the country’s northern areas as well as Afghanistan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

