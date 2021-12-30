Copper slips in range-bound trade, aluminium shines on supply worries

Copper prices edged down in range-bound Asian trading on Thursday as 2021 draws to a close, but persisting concerns over supply propelled Shanghai aluminium to a two-month high.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1% at $9,667 a tonne by 0333 GMT, after touching a one-month high in the previous session.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended morning trade 0.4% lower at 69,970 yuan ($10,987.75) a tonne.

Shanghai aluminium rose as much as 3.6% to 20,585 yuan a tonne, its highest since Oct. 27, while LME aluminium advanced 0.6% to $2,828.50 a tonne, after a two-day decline.

