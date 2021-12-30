ANL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (9.88%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.73%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.69%)
FCCL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.11%)
FFBL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.08%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
GGGL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.69%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
JSCL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.81%)
KAPCO 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.13%)
KEL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.79%)
MDTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
MLCF 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.62%)
NETSOL 97.98 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.1%)
PACE 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PAEL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.58%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
POWER 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.34%)
PTC 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.04%)
TELE 16.34 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.48%)
TRG 125.80 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (5.21%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.44%)
BR100 4,572 Increased By 22 (0.48%)
BR30 19,633 Increased By 325.3 (1.68%)
KSE100 44,452 Increased By 192 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,438 Increased By 69 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slips in range-bound trade, aluminium shines on supply worries

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

Copper prices edged down in range-bound Asian trading on Thursday as 2021 draws to a close, but persisting concerns over supply propelled Shanghai aluminium to a two-month high.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1% at $9,667 a tonne by 0333 GMT, after touching a one-month high in the previous session.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended morning trade 0.4% lower at 69,970 yuan ($10,987.75) a tonne.

Shanghai aluminium rose as much as 3.6% to 20,585 yuan a tonne, its highest since Oct. 27, while LME aluminium advanced 0.6% to $2,828.50 a tonne, after a two-day decline.

Fundamentals

  • China aims to cut energy consumption of steel by 2%, and to lower carbon emissions in the aluminium sector by 5% by 2025, the country's industry ministry said in a raw materials development plan on Wednesday.

  • Alcoa Corp reached a deal with workers to end primary aluminium production at its San Ciprian facility in Spain for two years, the Industry Ministry said on Wednesday, as soaring European energy prices pressure heavy electricity users.

  • Chilean miner Antofagasta PLC has agreed to supply copper concentrate to some Chinese smelters at treatment and refining charges of $65 a tonne and 6.5 cents per lb next year, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

  • Peru's government is still far from reaching a deal that would ensure the restart of MMG Ltd's huge Las Bambas copper mine, a community advisor and a government source said on Wednesday, a day before a crucial meeting with local communities whose road blockade derailed the mining company's operations.

Copper

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Copper slips in range-bound trade, aluminium shines on supply worries

New sugar arrivals likely to drag down prices

Joint opposition vows to block mini-budget

Pakistan’s health-tech startup Healthwire raises $3.3mn

Special Economic Zones: Process of investment simplified: Umar

PM for developing export culture

Suspension of gas supply: Two power companies issue OFME notices to CPPA-G

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation drops 16.5pc YoY

Shares acquisition: KE receives fresh PAI from Shanghai Electric

FCA for November 2021: Nepra may allow proposed Rs4.33 hike in tariff

Supply of power, gas to textile mill: MoC requests MoE to withdraw reduced tariff

Read more stories