Injured in line of duty: IGP describes cops as ‘Ghazi’

Press Release 30 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Wednesday declared the cops as “Ghazi” who were injured in the line of duty, said a press release.

He also announced to recruit children of those in the police force who got retired after the recommendations of medical board.

The capital police chief also pinned honorary badges to some 37 “Ghazis” in a ceremony organised at Police Lines Headquarter.

DIG HQs Sadiq Ali Dogar, AIG Establishment Dr Navid Atif, and a large number of journalists attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Islamabad Younas said that it was indeed an honour for him to accompany the cops who got injured while performing duties. “These brave cops shed their blood to protect the life and property of the people as well as to maintain the law and order situation,” he said, adding that a comprehensive system has been made to facilitate the Ghazis.

“Even the welfare of the Ghazis will continue after my departure,” he said.

The IG was of view that the media should appreciate the good deeds of police forces besides criticising the cops over bad performance.

“Police force is of the public and we should accept it with its good and bad things,” he said.

He said it is his prime responsibility to take care of his force.

IG Younas said that the budget allocated by the government would be utilised as per budget rules.

He said that the investigation officers would also be provided funds and the applicants would also be updated in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Muhammad Ahsan Younas Sadiq Ali Dogar Dr Navid Atif Ghazi

