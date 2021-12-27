Rehman Baba complex: KP govt decides to build 1,240 apartments

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwan (KP) Housing Department has decided to construct about 1080 apartments in the Rehman Baba complex comprising 79 kanal of land and 160 apartments on the Warsak 1 project comprising about 5 kanal of land.

According to the decision, 49 percent share in both the schemes will be allotted to the provincial government employees and the remaining 51 percent will be allotted to the people of the province keeping in view the quotas reserved for those working abroad, journalists, special persons, widows and minorities.

The decision was taken during the 27th Authority Meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Department, said an official handout issued here.

KP Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali presided over the meeting. The meeting also agreed to include 53 plots of Dheri Zardad Charsadda Housing Scheme in the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special flagship scheme “New Pakistan Housing Program” for the poor and homeless. The meeting was also attended by the Secretary, Director General and Director Finance, Department of Housing, Board of Revenue, P&D, Local Government and Law Department officials.

On this occasion, the participants were also briefed on the progress made on the decisions taken in the previous authority meeting. A total of 8 agendas were discussed in the meeting, out of which 7 agendas were approved on the spot while 1 agenda was conditionally approved.

Besides, approving the department’s formulated regulations regarding land sharing and joint ventures, it was also agreed to form a special committee to oversee joint projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the Dr Amjad Ali emphasized on full-fledged tree planting and special facilities for special persons in all housing projects.

Dr Amjad Ali termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s construction of low cost houses and special subsidy for the needy and homeless as his poor upbringing.

He further said that steps are taken to build low cost houses in Abuha Swat as well. The minister also directed the officials of the Board of Revenue to expedite the process of identification of government lands across the province in order to meet the target of construction of low cost houses on time.

