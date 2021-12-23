ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
Widespread rains with snowfall likely across upcountry

Recorder Report 23 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Widespread rains with snowfall are expected across the upcountry from next weekend through Tuesday that may also help scale back smoggy weather conditions, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

The prevailing smoggy conditions in urban parts may end with rains relieving water stress in Barani areas and benefit wheat crop. The Met forecast a strong westerly weather system for the western and upper parts of the country from the next Saturday evening that is likely to grip most parts on Sunday till Tuesday. The rainy spell is expected to end a long dry period, Under the influence of this weather system:

Rain (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur on Saturday (evening/night) and Sunday. Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur may witness rain with isolated heavy falls from Sunday (evening/night) to Tuesday.

A good snowfall is also likely in Murree, Galliyat, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba from Sunday (night) to Tuesday. Snowfall is also expected in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai and Chaman from Saturday (night)/ till Sunday.

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in vulnerable parts of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad and Kohlu on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

