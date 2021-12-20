ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.16%)
ASL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.35%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.87%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.58%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.55%)
NETSOL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PRL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.42%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.36%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
WTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 63.6 (1.41%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 597.5 (3.23%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 439.3 (1%)
KSE30 17,487 Increased By 189.2 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Most Gulf indexes end lower as Omicron fears grip markets

Most stock markets in the Gulf fell on Monday, tracking weaker oil prices and tepid Asian shares, as surging Omicron...
Reuters Updated 20 Dec 2021

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, with the Abu Dhabi index falling the most, on renewed concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

The variant's spread pushed the Netherlands into a lockdown on Sunday and put pressure on others to follow, though the United States seemed set to remain open.

In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 1.1%, dragged by a 5.3% fall in Emirates Telecommunications Group and a 1.5% decline in Aldar Properties.

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said on Monday it would use new criteria to supervise banks' exposure to real estate, a crucial sector of the Gulf state's economy which has been sluggish for years.

The regulator will give banks one year to enhance their practices to meet the new requirements, starting from Dec. 30.

The benchmark index in Qatar, which opened after a session's break, dropped 0.3%, as most of the stocks on the index traded in negative territory, including sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan, which was down 0.9%.

Qatar registered its first four cases of the Omicron variant, Reuters reported on Friday, citing state news agency QNA.

Meanwhile, crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, slumped by more than $3 as rapid spread of Omicron dimmed fuel demand outlook.

Most Gulf markets fall as central bank decisions, Omicron fears loom

Dubai's main share index finished flat a day after it registered a loss of more than 3%, as gains in financial shares were offset by declines in property shares.

Investors return to the market after previous session's sharp decline and the main index could rebound further as the market remains fundamentally strong, even though Omicron fears start to impact expectations, said Wael Makarem, a senior market strategist at Exness.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index reversed early losses to close 0.1% higher, helped by a 4.5% jump in Banque Saudi Fransi.

Elsewhere, shares of Almunajem Foods Co gained more than 5% in their stock market debut.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index lost 0.7%, with top lender Commercial International Bank dropping 0.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.1% to 11,170

ABU DHABI fell 1.1% to 8,557

DUBAI was flat at 3,152

QATAR lost 0.3% to 11,659

EGYPT down 0.7% to 11,482

BAHRAIN eased 0.6% to 1,771

OMAN rose 0.2% to 4,050

KUWAIT added 0.3% to 7,525

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Dubai's main share index Brent crude futures Most stock markets in the Gulf

Comments

1000 characters

