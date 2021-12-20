ANL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.49%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.54%)
ASL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.98%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FCCL 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.04%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.33%)
FFL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.73%)
FNEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
GGGL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
GGL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
JSCL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.56%)
KAPCO 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.24%)
NETSOL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (5.11%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.55%)
PIBTL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.16%)
POWER 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
PRL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (21.05%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.71%)
TELE 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.41%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.45%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.31%)
BR100 4,590 Increased By 81.2 (1.8%)
BR30 19,199 Increased By 684.1 (3.7%)
KSE100 44,471 Increased By 570.2 (1.3%)
KSE30 17,551 Increased By 253.3 (1.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance TRG (TRG Pakistan Limited) 114.41 Increased By ▲ 7.53%

TRG Pakistan chooses to continue investment in TRGI

BR Web Desk 20 Dec 2021

The Board of Directors of TRG Pakistan (TRGP) has decided to continue with their investment in TRG International (TRGI).

The development was shared by the company in its filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

In its earlier disclosure, dated December 10, the BoD was considering the options offered to it by TRGI: i) either to directly receive (by way of full or partial redemption) its share of TRGI’s liquid assets namely cash and a certain number of shares of Ibex Limited owned by TRGI, or ii) continue with its investment in TRGI.

TRGP added that after having considered the matter in detail, the BoD decided that the company should continue with its investment in TRGI and continue “to work towards further maximising value and capital return of its proceeds for the Company and its shareholders”.

Zia Chishti 'resigns as CEO, director at TRG Pakistan'

TRGP further requested TRGI to consider and implement an alternate means of providing direct or indirect value, benefit, and liquidity to the shareholders of TRGP.

The request was duly considered by TRGI and now intends to implement TRGP’s request through housing TRGP’s portion of the liquid assets in a separate wholly-owned subsidiary of TRGI (“SPV”).

“This SPV will, as soon as practicable, utilise all or part of these liquid assets to purchase shares of TRGP from the stock market from time to time, in order to provide value, benefit, and liquidity to the shareholders of TRGP,” read the filing, adding that such transactions will be conducted independently by the SPV per applicable laws.

TRGIL informs TRG: Allocation of liquid assets to shareholders approved

Earlier, TRG International informed TRG Pakistan that its board has approved allocation of its liquid assets to its shareholders.

TRGI portion of the liquid assets would amount to $120 million (inclusive of $10 million in deferred cash) along with 5.4 million shares of IBEX Limited (IBEX) which is worth $72 million, based on last closing of $13.4 at Nasdaq.

It is also mentioned in the notice that the process and structure for utilisation of the above allocation is expected to be finalised by December 31, 2021 and TRG will make the announcement accordingly in due course.

Currently, TRG holds 45 percent of TRGIL which indirectly hold 63 percent of IBEX and with this share transfer TRG international will transfer 5.4 million of shares holding to TRG Pakistan.

INVESTMENT PSX TRG Pakistan TRG International stock filing

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

TRG Pakistan chooses to continue investment in TRGI

Fund set up for beleaguered Afghanistan

Purchase of forex by individuals: SBP fixes $100,000 per person per year maximum limit

Ex-GB judge Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in IHC

China cuts interest rate for first time in 20 months

New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice next season

Fuel Component Adjustment: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.33 hike in Discos’ tariffs for Nov

UAE central bank to increase oversight of banks' real estate exposure

FTO orders probe into minimum tax computational formula issue

Sino-Pak animation film ‘Allahyar, Legend of Markhor’ screened in Beijing

Read more stories