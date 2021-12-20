ANL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.09%)
ASC 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.8%)
ASL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.19%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.26%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.33%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
FNEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
GGGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
GGL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
JSCL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.33%)
KAPCO 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.93%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.55 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.1%)
NETSOL 97.17 Increased By ▲ 4.89 (5.3%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.55%)
PIBTL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.16%)
POWER 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
PRL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (21.05%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.15%)
TELE 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.6%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.68%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.31%)
BR100 4,590 Increased By 81.1 (1.8%)
BR30 19,186 Increased By 670.9 (3.62%)
KSE100 44,465 Increased By 564 (1.28%)
KSE30 17,549 Increased By 250.9 (1.45%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Oil prices slide as rapid Omicron spread dims fuel demand outlook

Reuters 20 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Oil prices slumped by more than 2% on Monday as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Europe and the United States stoked investor worries that new restrictions on businesses to combat its spread may hit fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell $1.92, or 2.6%, to $71.60 a barrel by 0436 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $2.09, or 3%, to $68.77 a barrel.

"Today's Asia ... weak sentiment in oil prices seems to go in line with a weakness seen in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures," said Kelvin Wong, market analyst at CMC Markets.

"(This is) due to fears of impending restrictions on economic activities to contain the current increasing spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant worldwide which may increase the risk of demand slowdown."

The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions being imposed ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays loomed over several European countries.

Oil prices head for weekly loss on Omicron coronavirus uncertainty

US health officials urged Americans on Sunday to get booster shots, wear masks and be careful if they travel over the winter holidays, as the Omicron variant raged across the world and was set to take over as the dominant strain in the United States.

Meanwhile, US energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose by three to 579 in the week to Dec. 17, its highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday.

Still, lower exports are expected from Russia with exports and transit of oil from the country planned at 56.05 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2022 versus 58.3 million tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2021, a quarterly export schedule seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

China's diesel exports in November plunged 69% from a year ago as refineries prioritised domestic supply to ease a fuel crunch with state-backed refineries having raised oil processing rates.

Oil prices Brent crude futures

