PML-N’s Marriyum steps up criticism of PM

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has told Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop “mulching over” the same false accusations because his repetition won’t make these cooked up charges, true, said a press release.

Responding to Imran Khan’s address, Marriyum said the Transparency International had already awarded the international certificate of corruption to this government and declared this Imran-led government a thief. Pakistan had dropped from 111th to 124th place because of the rampant corruption by Imran and his cronies. Imran had enslaved the nation to the corrupt mafia cartels she added. She said Imran helps these mafias rob billions in sugar, flour and medicine scandals and then blamed others for it.

She said Imran aided them to steel billions on Ring Road, Covid Funds, Toshakhana, and other mega corruption scandals and still had the audacity to point fingers at others, she said.

Marriyum said Imran had been leveling these false allegations for the past 22 years and had been in government for almost four years and yet he could not prove any of these accusations. Had he spent this time and resources to solve national issues and public welfare, he might have gotten something done.

The country was going deeper into economic recession, gas shortages, rising unemployment, while Imran had nothing to offer but the same old, stale, baseless allegations that had already faced embarrassment in the courts.

