Dec 19, 2021
Pakistan

UIT introduces community service programme

Recorder Report 19 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Usman Institute of Technology on Saturday has introduced a community service program for its students. The motive of the program is to do voluntary work. The university students who are doing community service as part of a course have many positive effects, such as helping them to develop skills, making contacts, and allowing them to improve the quality of life of others.

In community service program students learn to connect lessons learned in the classroom with real-life. It allows them to learn more about their personal motivations, practice academic material outside the context of the classroom, cultivate critical thinking techniques while solving real-world problems, and think about problems and social issues in different ways.

Dr Shoaib Zaidi (acting Director UIT) Usman Institute of technology says by learning this subject students identify their personal strengths and weaknesses, such as leadership, communication skills, working well with a team and finding solutions for problems and it makes them aware of and interested in issues of social justice.

