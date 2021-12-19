ANP’s candidate for tehsil mayorship shot dead

PESHAWAR: The candidate of Awami National Party (ANP) for City Mayor of DI Khan Umar Khitab was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Saturday morning.

According to police, Umar Khatab Advocate was killed in front of his house by unknown assailants, who made their escape good after committing the crime.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of Umar Khitab and directed police for early arrest the culprits involved in the incident.

ANP’s spokesperson, Samar Bilour has condemned the murder and given a three-day deadline to the provincial government for completion of investigation to the incident and making it public.

The party has also called for unearthing of the causes behind the murder and has warned that in case the state institutions i.e. police fail in giving satisfactory reply then they will take on their own line of action. She said that ANP could not be terrified through such kinds of incidents and said that Omar Khitab Sherani was a true and sincere political worker saying his sacrifices will not go to waste.

She appealed the party workers to show patience and remain peaceful, saying the party will give line of action after due consultations.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan and Special Assistant on Information, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif have also condemned the incident and said that the killers of Umar Khitab would be arrested soon.

In the meanwhile, the Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced the postponement of election process for City Mayor in D.I. Khan after the death of ANP’s candidate Muhammad Khitab.

